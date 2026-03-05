Springfield man indicted on charges related to fatal 2023 shooting

Officers responded to the 600 block of South York Street just before midnight that night and found Michael Minter, 29, in a driveway with gunshot wounds to his wrist and abdomen, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report. He was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.

One 911 caller told dispatchers there were three or four guys shooting.

“I (hear) gunshots and I don’t know what’s going on,” the caller said through tears.

Another said she watched her neighbor, Minter, run as shots were fired before collapsing.

In a 2024 trial, another Springfield man, Jonathan Hopkins, was convicted of several charges in Minter’s death, including aggravated murder, purposeful murder and two counts of felony murder. He was also found guilty of aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability. Hopkins was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus an additional three years.

“The investigation later revealed that Hopkins went to Minter’s home on the guise of buying ammunition from Minter. However, once there, Hopkins shot and killed Minter, taking (his) wallet and the ammunition he was there to buy,” according to case documents.

Brandon, who is currently in the Clark County Jail, has been charged with multiple cases of assault while incarcerated.