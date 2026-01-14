Springfield man indicted on attempted murder for allegedly shooting girlfriend in head

Police responded to the 1800 block of Tibbetts Avenue just before 3 p.m. Dec. 31 where they found the woman on the couch in her living room, according to a law enforcement probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court. The victim told police Viers, her boyfriend, had shot her, according to the document. She was later transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.

In questioning the victim’s sister, who was at the home at the time, police learned the victim and Viers “had been at odds with each other recently,” according to court records.

Viers was allegedly seen outside to the rear of the house “pointing a pistol with a green laser beam just before gunshots came through the victim’s bedroom window.” The victim’s sister told police she heard gunshots and her sister was shot in the head.

Springfield Police Division Officers and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit assisted at the scene and found Viers “hiding in a nearby shed,” according to court records. He was reportedly armed with a KelTec .22 caliber pistol.

Viers allegedly told a detective that he and his girlfriend “had been having issues recently and he shot into her bedroom four times with his pistol.”