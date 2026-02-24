Springfield man indicted for alleged threats to ‘shoot up’ Wendy’s

According to court records, Taylor was fired Feb. 10 for multiple “no call, no shows” and late arrivals to work. He was “extremely upset when he was fired and has since been calling the business” and allegedly called eight times Feb. 12 “threatening to show up and ‘shoot up’ the business and everyone inside,” according to court records. He also allegedly threatened to vandalize cars in the parking lot.

A manager blocked the calls Feb. 11 but told police Taylor later called from three different numbers. Managers felt “threatened enough, for themselves, staff and customers that they called police,” and locked some doors and hung pictures of Taylor behind the counter in case employees saw him in the restaurant.

When Taylor was told managers would call the police, he allegedly said that he “already did 12 years in prison and wasn’t afraid of the police.”