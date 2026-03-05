Springfield man indicted for alleged abduction, sexual assault

According to court records, the victim told police she was sitting in her car on Feb. 21 around 10:30 p.m. when Patton pulled up in his car and rolled down his window, saying he missed her. The victim told police she said she wouldn’t go back to Patton and he got out of his car, grabbed her and put her in the vehicle.

Patton allegedly drove around with her in the front passenger seat and smacked her in the face multiple times while driving. When the car was around West Euclid Street and South Center Street, the woman said she kicked the gear shift into park and tried to jump out of the car but Patton grabbed her by the jacket and shirt. She said she managed to get out and walk the opposite direction Patton was driving and he did a U-turn and pulled her back into the car.

Patton allegedly pulled the woman by her hair and punched the side of her head, continuing to assault her while driving. He then allegedly drove to the back of a relative’s house, where he continued to assault her and told her he brought her there “because he wanted to shoot her.” The relative got in the car and the two smoked weed and when they arrived at Speedway on South Limestone Street, the victim jumped out of the car again and asked the gas station employee to call her mother, but “the phone rang busy” and Patton ended up pulling up in the car and returning her inside.

The woman said Patton refused to take her home and he allegedly made her go into his apartment with him, where he continued to assault her and threaten her with a gun. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her, after which he hit her in the head multiple times and strangled her.

Patton allegedly drove her back to where she was the night prior the following morning before 9:30 a.m. and before she got out of the car, he “told her if her and her daughter are not back at his house by nightfall or within 24-hours, he was going to shoot her sister’s house up.”