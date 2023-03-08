BreakingNews
Springfield man hospitalized with gunshot wound to head
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

A man was taken by CareFlight to a regional hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting in Springfield.

Springfield police responded to a report of a man shot and lying on a sidewalk in the 500 block of Mead Lane, located in the southern part of the city.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was first taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The man’s condition was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unclear if any charges have been filed in connection to the shooting.

