Springfield man gets 21 years in prison for September shooting

A Springfield man was sentenced this week to 21 to 26.5 years prison for a September shooting on the south side of Springfield.

In March, Joseph Windsor, 27, was convicted by a Clark County Common Pleas Court jury of attempted murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm over prohibited premises for a Sept. 24 shooting.

The victim was found in the street on West Grand Avenue with gunshot wounds to his leg, hip and back, according to court records. He was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for “serious physical harm injuries.”

Detectives learned that a suspect ran to a home on the 100 block of West Grand — about a mile south of downtown Springfield — after the shooting, and later fled after changing to different clothing, according to court records. When police searched the house, they found Windsor’s original clothing and a .40 caliber box of ammunition matching casings collected at the scene of the shooting, according to court records.

Surveillance video from the home was used to identify Windsor as “the suspect who was wearing the red sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes prior to the shooting as he was yelling to his west ...”

Another video from the 200 block of West Grand Avenue allegedly shows Windsor walk into the street toward the victim and pull out a handgun and shoot as the victim turned to walk away. The victim fell to the street and Windsor allegedly stood over him while pointing the gun before fleeing, according to court records.

Windsor was ordered conveyed to the Ohio State Penitentiary in Orient.

