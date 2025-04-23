Springfield man gets 15 years to life for fatal stabbing behind Meijer

On Dec. 3, Poole stabbed Darrin Polluck and stole his backpack. Police responded to the southeast side of the Meijer property at around 11:11 a.m., immediately north of Troy Road/West First Street, according to court records They found Polluck in the grass near the loading dock behind the garden center with a stab wound to the chest.

He was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined the knife wound to his heart caused his death.

Surveillance footage showed Poole and Polluck together prior to the stabbing, with Poole eventually chasing Polluck, according to court records. A witness saw the men fighting over a backpack and Poole leaving the scene with the backpack.

Poole was first arrested on unrelated warrants. A Springfield police affidavit filed in the case says he confessed to the stabbing and robbery at police headquarters.

He was ordered conveyed to the Ohio State Penitentiary in Orient.