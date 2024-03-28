Springfield man found dead after missing for 2 months enjoyed ‘spending time with family’

A 28-year-old Springfield man whose body was found after he had been missing since January enjoyed “fishing, traveling and spending time with his family,” according to his obituary on the Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home website.

Smith’s body was found in the 800 block of South Center Street on March 22. He was last seen on Jan. 29 in the 400 block of Linden Avenue.

Smith, born in Waynesboro, Tenn., is survived by his mother, Patty Murnahan; three children, Anthoni Smith, Arlene Baker-Smith and Da’Mir Hunt; sisters, Amanda Ovando and Casandra Klett; grandmother, Pauline Knott; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles, according to his obituary.

No funeral services are listed. However, condolences can be shared at www.jkzfh.com/obituary/Justin-Smith#obituary.

Smith’s case is being investigated as a suspicious death until officers find otherwise, James Byron, sergeant for investigations at the Springfield Police Division, said earlier this week.

Brooke Spurlock

