Springfield man dies after Saturday night shooting
Springfield man dies after Saturday night shooting

News
By
39 minutes ago

A Springfield man who was shot multiple times in the chest in Springfield’s southwest side over the weekend has died, the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday.

Law enforcement officers responded to a report of a man down in the street after a shooting in the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue on Saturday night about 9 p.m.

Gregory Allen Wells, 40, was transferred to Mercy Heath - Springfield after officers on scene attempted “life-saving measures,” according to an incident report obtained by the Springfield News-Sun.

Crime scene tape blocked off about 10 houses in the area for a few hours after the shooting. At least one vehicle could be seen with its window apparently shot.

City officers received support from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies.

A suspect was unknown as of Sunday afternoon, according to the report.

The Springfield News-Sun has requested information on the events leading up to the shooting and asked if a suspect has now been identified. This story will be updated.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

