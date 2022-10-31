Springfield man convicted of murder in 2011 beating death of 87-year-old Urbana man

Taylor’s 2006 Jeep Liberty was found shortly after his death at the Long John Silver’s lot on South Limestone Street in Springfield. Investigators collected evidence from Taylor’s home and Jeep, but the homicide investigation soon ran cold.

At the time of Taylor’s death, Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell told the Springfield News-Sun he “never had a case like this.”

“The scene – very pristine residence, very well-kept residence, very bloody residence,” Lingrell said in 2011. “Yes, there’s violence in Urbana. Do we have home invasion assaults in Urbana? No.”

At the time of Mathews’ arrest and indictment in January 2021, the chief said, “we have never lost sight of our duty to Mr. Taylor and his family to find justice for his killing.”

Mathews remains held in the Tri-County Jail in Mechanicsburg.