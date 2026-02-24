Springfield man arrested in connection to abduction, assault

The Springfield Police Division arrested a man after an investigation into a reported abduction and assault.

Detectives arrested Peter Hill Patton, 43, of Springfield, and charged him with multiple felonies, including for rape, strangulation, abduction, and domestic violence in connection with the Feb. 22 incident, according to a release from Communications Director Karen Graves.

Officers were called to Springfield Regional Medical Center around 11:30 a.m. after the victim arrived for treatment for multiple serious injuries.

“The investigation into the incident found that Patton had abducted and assaulted the victim multiple times,” Graves said in the release. “Detectives identified Patton as the assailant, and officers worked quickly and efficiently to locate and apprehend him without incident.”

Patton was booked into the Clark County Jail. Two search warrants were executed during the investigation and items were collected as evidence in the case.

Springfield police are asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators at 937-324-7685.

No other details are being released at this time.

