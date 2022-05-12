Springfield Kohl’s store to celebrate grand opening of Sephora

The Springfield Kohl’s store today will celebrate its grand opening of Sephora.
The store, located at 1600 N. Bechtle Ave., is one of 400 Sephora openings planned nationwide this year.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400 store expansion,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere. We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”
The Sephora will feature a 2,500-square-foot, “fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora,” and there will be trained Beauty Advisors to offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products.
There will be an assortment of makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands, including coveted beauty brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection. It will also include six new beauty brands Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa.
“Since our partnership with Kohl’s began, we’ve always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding Sephora stores as possible. We want every customer who comes to Sephora at Kohl’s to be able to discover new brands and find their favorites, just like they do at our other Sephora stores,” said Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer. “The additions of these new brands to Sephora at Kohl’s demonstrate how we are continuing to bolster the assortment to bring the best experience to all of our new and existing customers.”
Other area Kohl’s stores that will have a Sephora this year include Centerville, Huber Heights and Miamisburg.
