Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival set for summer return

“One of the things I was most proud of was how diverse the audience was, and we hope it can be that way again this year,” he said.

This year’s festival will include a mix of local, regional and national artists, some returnees from a year ago and many award-winners. The Aug. 11 lineup on the Commons Stage will be Mother’s Jazz Collective; Todd Stoll Septet; Tammy McCann; and Aaron Diehl Trio. The Mother Stewart’s Stage roster will be The Champion City Trio; Liquid Crystal Project; Pharez Whitted; and Marquis Knox.

Aug. 12 Commons Stage performers are Such Sweet Thunder; Dayton Salsa Project; Theron Brown Trio and Alexa Tarantino; Bobby Floyd with Walter Blanding; and the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra with Catherine Russell. The Mother Stewart performers will include Connor Smith Trio; Mike Wade and the Nasty Nati Brass Band; Joshua Strange Quartet; Joe Waters; and Brianna Thomas.

Organizers were thrilled to have Samara Joy as one of the headliners in 2022, who went on to win two Grammy Awards at the most recent Grammys in February. Carey said you never know who you may discover on their way up.

Attendees will also have the advantage of a 9x16-foot LED screen on the Commons to help with the atmosphere, along with more speakers. Local food trucks will also be available with a range of offerings.

Carey said sponsorships are ahead of last year, with prior sponsors returning and several new businesses joining in. Any proceeds raised will go to projects Kiwanis supports.

Another popular returning attraction was a kids’ zone sponsored by Richwood Bank with inflatables and other activities. Carey wants the festival to be a place entire families can enjoy time together.

Carey said the organizers fought the temptation to add a third stage, but he foresees a future when the festival is all over downtown Springfield. But he’s content how it’s going in these formative years.

“We’re adding the spokes. The goal is to continue growing the crowd, but we’re taking this in baby steps and growing a little at a time to keep people coming back for more every year,” said Carey.

For more information on the event, go to www.springfieldjazzbluesfest.com/.