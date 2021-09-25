springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield HS students help pack meals for children in South Africa

News
By Brooke Spurlock
58 minutes ago
High schoolers team with Wittenberg faculty and student organization.

Over 100 Springfield High School students helped pack meals on Thursday for children in South Africa.

Students helped pack the meals with the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative (LNI) to benefit the children in the country.

The LNI is a group of students and faculty at Wittenberg University who provide nutritious meals to children in the county who suffer from chronic malnutrition.

“We try to target kids under the age of five because that’s when 95% of our cognitive development happens... What the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative does is we hold packing events with various schools and churches in the area where we pack meals that contain nutritional supplements that we send over to Lesotho,” said Wittenberg history professor Scott Rosenberg.

ExplorePHOTOS: Springfield Students Package Meals For Lesotho

This is the third year that Springfield High School has partnered with the LNI to help pack meals.

“It makes me feel good that I’m helping people who are less fortunate. This is going to be my third year doing it and every time I do it, it makes me feel good,” said senior Carissa Bavis. “I have fun doing it, and it’s for a good cause too.”

This is the LNI groups sixth year doing this project. Rosenberg said the first five years they shipped 2.5 million meals to Lesotho.

ExploreTecumseh staff member resigns after allegedly falsifying financial records

Rosenberg said the goal Thursday was to pack about 30,000 meals.

“We have 25 partners in Lesotho and they provide meals to about 3,000 kids every day. I have been to all but two of the partner sites and I’ve been to them times apart, so I’ve seen the difference in the kids. Not only the physical growth, but they’re much more aware, much more alert. The kids are doing better in preschool and stuff now because they have the nutrition that they need for the energy, but also focus so they can learn,” Rosenberg said.

For more information regarding the program, visit lesothonutritioninitiative.com.

In Other News
1
National Alpaca Weekend celebration returns to Clark County for 2nd...
2
Coronavirus: Clark County reports drop in cases; will take weeks to...
3
This weekend: Chili cook-off, farmers markets and coffee and cars
4
Clark County Fairgrounds to host breast cancer awareness events this...
5
Raise a stein to Oktoberfest at Mother Stewart’s
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top