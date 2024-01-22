BreakingNews
Springfield house fire causes heavy damage, minor injuries

Springfield house fire causes heavy damage, minor injuries

Damage leads to demolition of Linden Avenue home.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

One person suffered minor injuries in an early morning Springfield house fire that led to the building’s demolition.

Springfield Fire Rescue Division Capt. Allan Burton said crews responded to the fire at the two-story home on the 800 block of Linden Avenue between 3:40 and 3:30 a.m. He said one of two of the home’s occupants was transported to Mercy Health -Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The inside of the home sustained heavy fire damage, making it unsafe to knock down the fire from inside, Burton said. Crews used a large stream from the outside, but it took more time.

The first fire hydrant crews hooked up to froze over “almost immediately,” Burton said, and another hydrant had to be shut off by the city due to the freezing weather.

Crews could be seen Monday afternoon demolishing the heavily-damaged house with a crane.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Burton said.

In Other News
1
Former Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland: ‘He led with his heart’
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
TODAY: Cousin Vinny’s in Springfield marks grand opening
5
Mercy Health leader shares successes, future plans for Springfield...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top