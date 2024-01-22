Springfield house fire causes heavy damage, minor injuries

The inside of the home sustained heavy fire damage, making it unsafe to knock down the fire from inside, Burton said. Crews used a large stream from the outside, but it took more time.

The first fire hydrant crews hooked up to froze over “almost immediately,” Burton said, and another hydrant had to be shut off by the city due to the freezing weather.

Crews could be seen Monday afternoon demolishing the heavily-damaged house with a crane.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Burton said.