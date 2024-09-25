Springfield home, business beautification awards named; event is Oct. 6

Explore Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile locally this weekend

The other winners are:

* Business Awards (2) to Hair Junkies, 1721 N. Limestone St., and Ash & Ivory Hair Care, 1220 E. Home Road.

* Continuing Business Awards (2) to Huntington National Bank, 5 W. North St., and the Ohio Valley Medical Center complex, 100 W. Main St.

* Community Improvement Award to The Woman’s Town Club, 805 E. High St.

* Neighborhood Improvement Award to the White Water Express Car Wash, 1378 W. First St.

* Adopt-A-Bed Awards (2) to the Nave Home Team for community service at their flowerbed located at the intersection of West North, West Columbia and Bechtle Avenue, and to Katie Kuss-Shivler for her flowerbed at South Arlington and Elmwood Avenue.

* Special Awards (5) to Steve Schlather, Paulette Auckerman Thomas, Janet James, Pamela J. Bennett and Keep Clark County Beautiful.

Homes of week, year

The 12 Home of the Week winners include Mary Sanders and Donna Bowshier, Peter and Carolyn Young, Steve and Sue VanZant, Tom and Jeanny Evans, Mark and Julie Peters, Kyle and Sonja Martin, Rikki and James Shinkle, Joe Evans and Dustin Hamilton, Lois E. Doolin, Eric and Kristi Leeth, Shelley Kaffenbarger and Elise Spriggs.

CBC Judges have chosen the Home of the Year from this group and the winner will be announced during the awards presentation.

Public event Oct. 6

The 59th annual Beautification Awards presentation will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Courtyard by Marriott - Downtown Springfield, 100 S. Fountain Ave. The public is invited to attend this event and there will be door prize drawings at the end of the program.

Co-Chairman W. Duane Sims will receive a 10-year Service Award.

Shield Awards will go to new participants and Numeral Awards to former winners. Numeral Award winners who like to collect their Numerals must be present or send their invitation card with someone else to claim the awards for them, as there will be no home deliveries of numerals this year.