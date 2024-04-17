Springfield High’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ targets several audiences

When it came to selecting a spring musical, Wildcat Theatre director Blythe Lavender left it to the students, who selected this perennially popular title.

The timing was good as Disney recently did a rewrite, adding a special song between Belle, the beauty of the title, and her father, Maurice, giving that character a little more time to shine. Also, the show’s most recognizable tune, “Be Our Guest,” will be staged in a fresh way.

Other factors were the name recognition, it’s strong ensemble nature to allow each cast member to shine, and the show’s message of forgiveness and acceptance. This is also a chance to see this show before the title goes on hiatus and won’t be able to be performed in the near future.

“We wanted to let the students lead, and I hope the audience will see how much they have put in,” said Lavender. “What we’ve tried to teach them is how to put together a show, what people would like to see, about how the program is done including the budget, reuse of props and bringing in families. For the kids, this is something special.”

This also applies by sharing it with the district’s elementary and preschool students. On Thursday, several will travel to the Legend Theater to watch a preview of a few songs and scenes, the first time they’ve done that.

They’ve sent in questions for the cast and crew, will get to see how the costumes and special effects work and even discover how math and science are involved, so they’ll be learning through entertainment.

Younger kids can see the beast as the prince and, when in his makeup, it will show how a scary creature is actually just a boy and not someone to fear.

Lavender recalls a similar experience when high school students came to her school to perform their musical and sparked her love of theater. She’d like to see some of them inspired to pursue it when they reach high school.

“Not a lot of kids may have access to this and it will show how arts add value to life. It will give them a glimpse, which is special,” she said. “The idea is to make it a more interactive situation, and then maybe someday we can do a full performance.”

Each night will also have special features following the performance including the announcement of next year’s musical on Thursday, the stage debut awards on Friday and senior bows on Saturday.

Also, Shawnee High School will perform “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. April 28 and 29.

HOW TO GO

What: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, and Friday, April 19; 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20

Admission: adults $15; students and seniors $10

More info: www.facebook.com/springfieldcityschooldistrict/