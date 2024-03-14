BreakingNews
Springfield High School mock trial team wins state championship

The Springfield High School mock trial team has won the school’s first championship in mock trial.

The team won the Ohio Mock Trial State Championship over the weekend, when the school beat out nearly 150 schools to earn the title.

They will now move on to represent Ohio at the National High School Mock Trial Competition in May held in Delaware.

Members of the winning team include seniors Hannah Mattison, Melissa McMahon, Joel Blum, Ben Oehlers, freshman Caroline Yontz, and helping this season was sophomore Brandon Taylor. The team is coached by Katy Osborn, education attorney with Bricker Graydon LLP; Megan Farley, Franklin County assistant prosecutor; and Keith Fry, high school advisor and social studies teacher.

“This is an incredible accomplishment for these students, their school and our district,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “I know these seniors have worked toward this goal for a very long time, and their pursuit of excellence is extremely admirable. I wish the team continued success at the next level of competition. Show the country what kids from Springfield, Ohio can do!”

Ohio Mock Trial offers an innovative approach to learning the law and how the legal system functions, where students participate in an original, unscripted simulated trial written by attorneys. High school students argue both sides of the case in real courtrooms across the state.

