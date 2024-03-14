Viva La Fiesta opening in downtown Springfield

A Troy Mexican restaurant will soon open in downtown Springfield — its second location.

Viva La Fiesta will open at the former Fratelli’s at 42 N. Fountain Ave. An opening date has not yet been announced.

The restaurant will offer an “extensive menu” including margaritas, Patron flights and house-made queso, according to a press release. The restaurant’s online menu includes both traditional and contemporary foods.

“We are thrilled to be able to open our second location and a chance for others to enjoy our food. We provide exceptional experiences to our customers ... ,” owner Jonny Fuentes said in the release. “We are excited to bring new dimensions to our brand, offering the same homemade recipes in a new town.”

The interior design is described as contemporary with iconic Mexican figures and local artists’ work on display on the restaurant’s walls, according to the release.

