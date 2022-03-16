Springfield High School mock trial team finds success with underclassmen team

The winner advances to the national competition. Although the team did not advance to the national competition this year, they are proud of their achievements and are looking forward to next year.

“Mock Trial has been one of the most successful extracurricular activities at SHS for many years,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill. “I’m so proud of these young students who stepped up to lead this team to carry on that tradition. They took this challenge head on, and I have no doubt that they will only build on their success from here.”

The team also had notable success with a fourth-place finish at the Empire Competition (international-level) earlier this year, where each team member scored at least one perfect 10 in their competitions, according to Springfield City Schools.

The SHS Mock Trial Team is coached by local attorneys Katy and Mike Osborn, Clark County Asst. Prosecutor Beau Thompson and Franklin County Asst. Prosecutor Megan Farley, as well as staff advisors Scott Hambrick and Keith Frye, according to the release.