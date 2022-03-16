Springfield High School mock trial team finds success with underclassmen team

The Springfield High School mock trial team recently made history as the school’s first team to advance to the state-level competition without any senior students.
Mock trial offers an innovative approach to learning the law and how the legal system functions.
Guided by teachers and volunteer legal advisors, students participate in an original, unscripted simulated trial based on a case written by attorneys. High school students argue both sides of the case in courtrooms across the state.
The state finals are typically held in the Ohio Statehouse, although the 2022 final round was conducted virtually on March 12.
The Springfield High School team that advanced to the state competition this year included junior Leeza Wheeler and sophomores Joe Blum, Hannah Mattison and Melissa McMahon. Also on the team were Catholic Central students Sarah Hallmark and Sylvia Korson, as well as Global Impact STEM Academy student Claire Yontz.
The winner advances to the national competition. Although the team did not advance to the national competition this year, they are proud of their achievements and are looking forward to next year.
“Mock Trial has been one of the most successful extracurricular activities at SHS for many years,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill. “I’m so proud of these young students who stepped up to lead this team to carry on that tradition. They took this challenge head on, and I have no doubt that they will only build on their success from here.”
The team also had notable success with a fourth-place finish at the Empire Competition (international-level) earlier this year, where each team member scored at least one perfect 10 in their competitions, according to Springfield City Schools.
The SHS Mock Trial Team is coached by local attorneys Katy and Mike Osborn, Clark County Asst. Prosecutor Beau Thompson and Franklin County Asst. Prosecutor Megan Farley, as well as staff advisors Scott Hambrick and Keith Frye, according to the release.
