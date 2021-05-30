Springfield High School holds three ceremonies for Class of 2021

springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield High School graduate Tyana Crossley is hugged by her father, Mitchell, and sister, Zayveana, after they rushed the floor as the graduates were marching out of the gymnasium Saturday. In an effort to keep crowds small, Springfield held three graduation ceremonies on Saturday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By Brooke Spurlock

The Springfield City School District hosted three graduation ceremonies Saturday for under 400 seniors in the class of 2021.

The ceremonies were held at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the high school gym.

“While we must follow safety precautions due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is our plan to accommodate the desire of our students to the extent possible,” Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill said.

The graduates were divided into three groups, according to their last name, with the three separate ceremonies. Multiple ceremonies allowed for proper social distancing and for invited guests.

The ceremonies were initially planned for outdoors but were moved inside due to the cool weather. Still, the seniors were able to experience a closer to normal ceremony than last year’s class. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class of 2020 graduated in individual ceremonies over several days.

