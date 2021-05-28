springfield-news-sun logo
Kroger announces its own $1M giveaways for customers vaccinated by Kroger Health

Local News | 22 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

Kroger has announced that it will hold its own million-dollar giveaways for people who received their coronavirus vaccine from Kroger Health.

The giveaway campaign, called the #CommunityImmunity campaign, will start next week and last for five weeks, drawing one person to win $1 million and another 10 to win free groceries for a year, according to Kroger in a release.

Kroger said the program is a result of a collaboration with the Biden Administration to encourage increased vaccinations, with a goal of at least 70% of adults vaccinated with their first dose by July 10.

In the release, Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said, “The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions.”

The grocery store said its Kroger Health division has given more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines

Kroger Health will announce prizes, official rules and eligibility next week, according to the release.

