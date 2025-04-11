Springfield Haitian leader reacts as judge halts Trump immigration crackdown

Those permits would have been canceled April 24, but U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said Thursday she would issue a stay on an order for more than 500,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to leave the country, sparing them until the case advances to the next phase, according to the Associated Press.

The legal protections — for immigrants in the U.S. on humanitarian parole status — were revoked last month, giving hundreds of thousands of immigrants 30 days before facing potential deportation.

These immigrants arrived with financial sponsors, applying online and paying their own airfare for two-year permits to live and work in the U.S. During that time, the beneficiaries needed to find other legal pathways if they wanted to stay longer in the U.S. Parole is a temporary status.

The Trump administration also recently vacated a previous Biden decision on another immigration program, called Temporary Protected Status. The Trump change meant Haiti’s current TPS designation will expire this August instead of in February 2026 as originally scheduled. Many local Haitians have been here for years, have TPS status and obtained work permits and employment.

All this uncertainty has led to a lot of fear within the Haitian community, even to do everyday activities, Dorsainvil said. Some young people told him recently that they were afraid to attend an upcoming crafting activity.

“I don’t know how many of them will be in attendance because when I shared a message with them on the WhatsApp group that I have with them, I can feel the fear,” Dorsainvil said.

Dorsainvil said he is not seeing a mass exodus of Haitian immigrants to other communities, as many have put down roots and so far, there have been no local immigration raids.

At the very least, the judge’s pause gives Haitians more time to plan, he said. They can save up more money and gather necessary documents.

Haiti has had severe poverty and political instability for years, intensified by a series of natural disasters. In 2021, Haiti’s president was assassinated. In 2023, the U.S. ordered all non-essential personnel to leave the country. In March 2024, a state of emergency was declared as violent gangs had taken over much of the country. Last fall, the largest airport was closed because gangs were firing at planes.

The U.S. government’s State Department has had a “Do Not Travel” advisory on Haiti for over six months, citing “kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care.” The most recent update last week said gunfire was reported near the U.S. Embassy.