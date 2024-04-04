Springfield group to perform original ballet ‘Pandora’s Box’

Known for its annual holiday production of the “The Nutcracker,” the OPAI team longed to do something original. The idea of a ballet based on the story has been on OPAI founder and artistic director Scot Davidge’s mind for around 20 years and decided now was the time.

They pulled together ideas, with McCaw and Smith as first-time choreographers, and Amy Davidge wrote the syllabus.

“We were waiting for it and jumped on it, and here we are,” Scot Davidge said. “These girls are creative, and it’s fun watching them work.”

The first part of the show will introduce other original works and the second will feature “Pandora’s Box.” It is based off the story about a woman who is told not to open the box, but does out of curiosity and releases a variety of evils, but also hope.

“The story has been done in plays, movies and every type of project you can think of, but we’re trying it with dance, and it is the chance to reevaluate your emotions,” said Scot Davidge.

McCaw and Smith grew up together and began dancing at OPAI as preschool kids. It was a new experience dancing as leads – McCaw as Pandora and Smith as Hope – and sharing choreographer chores.

“It’s a new experience, completely different,” Smith said of choreography. “It’s been harder, but more fun at the same time. I’ve learned to get into the minds of the characters more and this helps in acting.”

McCaw recalls the story being brought up years ago but never thought she’d be a part of it. She compared sometimes struggling to get original choreography to writer’s block, but loves the challenge.

“I think about when I became a teacher here and the connections with the girls and am giving myself that kind of direction,” McCaw said. “Being able to do this with Moriah makes it easier.”

The show is special for three senior girls, Ellie Morgan, Ellah Smith and Heather Hare, with the latter two playing featured evils and have juggled their roles in this with other productions.

“It’s fun to act the evil part,” Ellah Smith said.

Scot Davidge said it’s always bittersweet to see the senior performers in their last big show before heading off to the next chapter of their lives. But there’s also the possibility of more original shows and new talent.

“It’s personal for me. I can’t dance anymore or choreograph as much. These kids become part of my permanent family, knowing some of them since they were 3 or 4,” he said.

OPAI will next perform a variety show in June at the John Legend Theater.

HOW TO GO

What: “Pandora’s Box – An Original Ballet”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6

Admission: adults $14; seniors, students and veterans $12

More info: www.facebook.com/ohioperformingartsinstitute/