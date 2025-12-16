Springfield firefighters save two children from Monday house fire

The resident of the home told police when they arrived on scene that all four of her children were in the residence at the time of the fire, but only two made it out on their own, according to the report. The mother and two children were able to make it out of the home before rescue crews arrived.

Springfield firefighters were able to extricate the other two children who were still in the home from the fire, according to the report.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division took the two children rescued from the fire to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center before the children were then transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Additional information, including what caused the fire, was not yet available.