Springfield firefighters save two children from Monday house fire

Springfield firefighters saved two children who had been trapped in a house fire on Monday in the 1800 block of Broadway Street, according to a report from the Springfield Police Division, which assisted rescue crews at the scene.
At 11:11 a.m. Monday, police and fire crews responded to the area of Broadway Street and Lohnes Avenue on the report of a structure fire.
The resident of the home told police when they arrived on scene that all four of her children were in the residence at the time of the fire, but only two made it out on their own, according to the report. The mother and two children were able to make it out of the home before rescue crews arrived.
Springfield firefighters were able to extricate the other two children who were still in the home from the fire, according to the report.
The Springfield Fire Rescue Division took the two children rescued from the fire to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center before the children were then transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Additional information, including what caused the fire, was not yet available.
