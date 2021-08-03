Springfield fire division to hold graduation for recruits, awards ceremony

Twelve recruits will graduate from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division Training Academy and four will graduate from Clark State College at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at Kuss Auditorium, according to a release from city officials. Awards will also be presented to the current fire division staff after the ceremony.

“This is yet another distinguished group to come through the training academy, and we are thrilled to have them aboard,” said Chief Brian Miller. “We hold our firefighters to the highest standard of moral character and commitment to public service. This group of graduates has demonstrated that standard and we’re sure they will serve our community with distinction.”