Springfield fire division to hold graduation for recruits, awards ceremony

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division will hold a graduation and awards ceremony next week.
Twelve recruits will graduate from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division Training Academy and four will graduate from Clark State College at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at Kuss Auditorium, according to a release from city officials. Awards will also be presented to the current fire division staff after the ceremony.
“This is yet another distinguished group to come through the training academy, and we are thrilled to have them aboard,” said Chief Brian Miller. “We hold our firefighters to the highest standard of moral character and commitment to public service. This group of graduates has demonstrated that standard and we’re sure they will serve our community with distinction.”
The fire division graduates include: Ross Angelo, Charles Atkinson, Dylan Ayers, Abel Cuellar, John Franzen, Jacob Glass, Ethan Grant, Isaiah Johnson, Corey Jones, Cameron Kettler, Schuyler Lewis and Gracyn Nickerson.
The Clark State gradates include: Taylor Bennington, Jacob Mickle, Cole Schlereth and Danielle Walter.
After the graduation ceremony, performance awards will also be handed out to fire division staff who have “demonstrated excellence in their service to the community,” the release stated. The awards will include: Apprentice of the Year Award, Certificate of Appreciation, Commendation Award, Distinguished Service Award, Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year Award, Meritorious Service Awards, Rotary Service Above Self Award, and Unit Citation Awards.