Springfield fire division recognized as top in the state

“This recognition is a testament to the professionalism, teamwork and exceptional commitment of every member of our Fire Rescue Division,” said Fire Chief Jacob King. “Our personnel consistently go above and beyond in service to the Springfield community and this honor reflects their dedication.”

The Springfield department has one of the region’s most demanding workloads. In 2024, it responded to more than 19,000 calls across six stations with around 130 members. It has expanded training, rescue and EMS capabilities, as well as community education and wellness initiatives.

Explore Springfield set fire call record again in 2024

“Over the nomination period, Springfield Fire Rescue strengthened its training culture with an emphasis on competency and consistency—ensuring firefighters and paramedics can perform complex tasks safely and effectively under real-world conditions," the city said in the release. “The Division also enhanced peer support and wellness resources to maintain workforce readiness in a high-stress emergency response system.”

The Springfield division conducted about 50 community engagement initiatives as a community risk reduction effort during the award period, reaching more than 3,500 children through fire prevention education and 6,100 parents and family members with safety training on reducing at-home risk.

The department last summer opened its new Fire Station 6, which features a police substation. It’s the second of three new Springfield city fire stations to be completed.

A formal award ceremony will be held May 12 at COSI in Columbus.

“The Springfield Fire Rescue Division operates in a high-demand environment that requires discipline, skill and constant preparation,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. This award recognizes not only their emergency response excellence, but also their proactive work to educate the community, reduce risk and continuously improve as an organization. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and their service to our residents.”