Springfield elementary students collect Valentines from around the U.S., world

Students in the Springfield City School District have spent the last few weeks working a new class project.
Second and third graders at Lagonda Elementary School have been working on “Hearts Around the United States” to get Valentine cards or letters from each of the 50 states.
With the help of social media, the students have received hundreds of cards, including international ones from Japan, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and France.
When students received a card from a new state, they put a heart-shaped sticker on a map to track their progress.
Second-grade teacher Chelsea Horton found this project idea from Facebook, but didn’t expect it to be so successful.
As of Feb. 8, the students are only missing cards from Idaho and Wyoming.
If you would like to send a card, it can mailed to Lagonda Elementary School, Attn: Second & Third Grade, 800 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield, OH 45503.
