Things to do this weekend: music performance, library events and more

Rose City Role Players will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for adults 18 and over (and out of high school). Participants will be shown the ins and outs of tabletop roleplaying games in meeting rooms 1 and 2.

Lions Club Breakfast

The Urbana Lions Club Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will be held from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the VFW Post 5451/DAV Chapter 31, 220 E. Court St.

Tickets are $7 and children five and under are free.

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library will host a Dogtor Visit at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg Branch to read with a furry friend.

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library Branch located in the Park Shopping Center, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

The speaker will be Springfield native Kathleen Day, who has led a peripatetic life. Guests are welcome.

PAC Show

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC), 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Ricky Skaggs is a 15-time Grammy Award-winner country music artist. Kentucky Thunder includes Russ Carson (banjo), Jake Workman (lead guitar), Dennis Parker (baritone vocals, guitar), Jeff Picker (bass, bass vocals), Mike Rogers (tenor vocals, rhythm guitar) and Billy Contreras (fiddle).

Tickets are available at pac.clarkstate.edu.