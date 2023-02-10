Things to do this weekend: music performance, library events and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some of the events happening in Clark and Champaign counties:
Library Events
The Clark County Public Library will host several activities this week:
Preschool yoga story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. today for preschool aged children with their guardian in the Lenski Program Room.
Hearts of Fun will be held at 3 p.m. today at the Southgate Branch for grades K-6 to make a Valentine’s Day bag for your goodies.
Rose City Role Players will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for adults 18 and over (and out of high school). Participants will be shown the ins and outs of tabletop roleplaying games in meeting rooms 1 and 2.
Lions Club Breakfast
The Urbana Lions Club Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will be held from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the VFW Post 5451/DAV Chapter 31, 220 E. Court St.
Tickets are $7 and children five and under are free.
Urbana Library Event
The Champaign County Library will host a Dogtor Visit at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg Branch to read with a furry friend.
Genealogical Society Meeting
The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library Branch located in the Park Shopping Center, 1119 Bechtle Ave.
The speaker will be Springfield native Kathleen Day, who has led a peripatetic life. Guests are welcome.
PAC Show
The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC), 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Ricky Skaggs is a 15-time Grammy Award-winner country music artist. Kentucky Thunder includes Russ Carson (banjo), Jake Workman (lead guitar), Dennis Parker (baritone vocals, guitar), Jeff Picker (bass, bass vocals), Mike Rogers (tenor vocals, rhythm guitar) and Billy Contreras (fiddle).
Tickets are available at pac.clarkstate.edu.
