Springfield elementary schools receive ‘buddy benches’ from Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Springfield has donated 10 “buddy benches” to the Springfield City School District.

The benches are placed on the playgrounds at each of the district’s elementary schools, and they are to encourage students to befriend someone who may be sitting on the bench.

“The district thanks our friends at the Kiwanis Club for these generous gifts and for always having a vested interest in the wellbeing of (our) students,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “I am optimistic that these benches are the beginning of many budding friendships between our students.”

The benches are made from recycled materials and were produced locally at The Plastic Lumber Store in Springfield.

The Kiwanis Club also donated a book to each school that explains the purpose behind the benches.

The Springfield Kiwanis is a local chapter of the international community service organization, Kiwanis International. The Springfield chapter has served the community for more than 100 years with an overall mission to improve the lives of children.