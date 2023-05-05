Springfield eateries offer specials to benefit summer camp for children with disabilities

Since fundraising started, this year has already had the most participation by local eateries. Additionally, the Springfield Salvation Army received a grant to match up to $2,500 during the week of fundraising from Modern Woodmen of America Local Springfield Chapter.

“This is the most we’ve ever collaborated with local restaurants. Usually, I would say maybe six to eight that we’ve sort of locked arms with in the in the past, but this year, there’s 19,” Ray said.

Young’s Dairy is one of the businesses that has participated every year, and now they have a treat called the Salvation Army Sundae for this occasion.

When it comes to more eateries participating, Ray said the local businesses want to show the community what they are all about.

“I think more and more are looking for ways to kind of show their heart and and who they are beyond just good food,” Ray said.

The 19 businesses participating and their specials are:

Winans — 100% of sales of special drinks donated

Young’s Dairy Farm — 20% of “Salvation Sundae” sales donated

Catanzaro’s Carriage Inn — $1 donated for every dessert sold

571 Grill — $1 donated for every burger sold

Casa del Sabor — 5% of all sales donated

Los Mariachis — 20% of bill donated (must mention Salvation Army to cashier)

Salato Deli — 20% of special item donated

Catanzaro’s Pizza & Subs — $1 for every dessert sold

New Orleans Grill — $1 donated for every large order of Bourbon Chicken ‘N Rice

Le Torte Dolci — 20% of special item donated

Crust & Company — 20% of special item donated

Poppy’s Smokehouse — $1 donated for each order placed

Catawba General Store — $1 donated for every pizza sold

Harvester Inn — $1 donated for every pizza sold

Charlo’s — $1 donated for every dessert sold

Colonial Pizza — $1 for every sub sold

Coffee Expressions — 100% of weekly special donated

The Last Queen — 20% donated of all sticky toffee pudding sold

All Seasons — $1 donated for every burger sold

According to their website, the Springfield Salvation Army has hosted summer day camp for children with disabilities since 1988, and this year the camp will provide transportation with a brand-new lift bus to outdoor activities, meals at local eateries and more.

Ray said the camp counselors play a big role in making the camp special because they are “people that understand what this camp is about and how important it is to lavish love on these kids and help them see that they’re masterpieces and they’re beautiful the way they are.”

Although the fundraiser has been going on for the past few years, it gives the community an opportunity to support local restaurants and children.

“This fundraiser is about us as a community, this is helping ensure that the kids with special needs enjoy their summers just like the other kids. So not only do these restaurants serve amazing products and items, but their hearts are big and their compassion is big,” Ray said.