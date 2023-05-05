Springfield eateries offer specials to benefit summer camp for children with disabilities

Nineteen local eateries are offering specials May 8-14 to raise money for the Springfield Salvation Army camp for Clark County children with disabilities.
Ryan Ray, development director for the Springfield Salvation Army, said this is the fifth year that they have collaborated with local businesses to raise money for the summer camp. The event is timed with National Salvation Army Week.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower first declared National Salvation Army Week 69 years ago in 1954, and this year it will occur May 8 to 14.
“The National Salvation Army week will be celebrated in unique ways to the respective cities, and one of the things that we like to do here is lock arms with local eateries. It sort of gives us a chance to highlight one of our many programs that we have, and also give the community a chance to have a piece in raising some funds for that particular program,” Ray said.
Since fundraising started, this year has already had the most participation by local eateries. Additionally, the Springfield Salvation Army received a grant to match up to $2,500 during the week of fundraising from Modern Woodmen of America Local Springfield Chapter.
“This is the most we’ve ever collaborated with local restaurants. Usually, I would say maybe six to eight that we’ve sort of locked arms with in the in the past, but this year, there’s 19,” Ray said.
Young’s Dairy is one of the businesses that has participated every year, and now they have a treat called the Salvation Army Sundae for this occasion.
When it comes to more eateries participating, Ray said the local businesses want to show the community what they are all about.
“I think more and more are looking for ways to kind of show their heart and and who they are beyond just good food,” Ray said.
The 19 businesses participating and their specials are:
- Winans — 100% of sales of special drinks donated
- Young’s Dairy Farm — 20% of “Salvation Sundae” sales donated
- Catanzaro’s Carriage Inn — $1 donated for every dessert sold
- 571 Grill — $1 donated for every burger sold
- Casa del Sabor — 5% of all sales donated
- Los Mariachis — 20% of bill donated (must mention Salvation Army to cashier)
- Salato Deli — 20% of special item donated
- Catanzaro’s Pizza & Subs — $1 for every dessert sold
- New Orleans Grill — $1 donated for every large order of Bourbon Chicken ‘N Rice
- Le Torte Dolci — 20% of special item donated
- Crust & Company — 20% of special item donated
- Poppy’s Smokehouse — $1 donated for each order placed
- Catawba General Store — $1 donated for every pizza sold
- Harvester Inn — $1 donated for every pizza sold
- Charlo’s — $1 donated for every dessert sold
- Colonial Pizza — $1 for every sub sold
- Coffee Expressions — 100% of weekly special donated
- The Last Queen — 20% donated of all sticky toffee pudding sold
- All Seasons — $1 donated for every burger sold
According to their website, the Springfield Salvation Army has hosted summer day camp for children with disabilities since 1988, and this year the camp will provide transportation with a brand-new lift bus to outdoor activities, meals at local eateries and more.
Ray said the camp counselors play a big role in making the camp special because they are “people that understand what this camp is about and how important it is to lavish love on these kids and help them see that they’re masterpieces and they’re beautiful the way they are.”
Although the fundraiser has been going on for the past few years, it gives the community an opportunity to support local restaurants and children.
“This fundraiser is about us as a community, this is helping ensure that the kids with special needs enjoy their summers just like the other kids. So not only do these restaurants serve amazing products and items, but their hearts are big and their compassion is big,” Ray said.
