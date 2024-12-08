Springfield crowds adore actress Dietlein; holiday movie debuts at State Theater

Based on the real-life story of Allen Smith, “Saint Nick of Bethlehem” is about Nick, a man whose life is upended by the death of his son. His resemblance to Santa Claus, reuniting with an old girlfriend — played by Dietlein — and other factors give Nick a renewed spirit to share with the town of Bethlehem, Pa., known as “Christmas City USA.”

For Dietlein, it was a career goal to do a Christmas movie in Bethlehem, Pa., and even better as it was with her longtime friend and frequent collaborator Dan Roebuck, the movie’s lead actor, co-director and co-writer. Dietlein plays Mary, who returns to Bethlehem for a new start, professionally and romantically.

Attending an event at the State during last summer’s Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival inspired Dietlein to do an event there. She has a long history with the venue, having worked there in the early 1980s while attending North.

She returned here for previous premieres of her first film, “Return of the Living Dead Part II” in 1988 at the former Regent Theater, and another with Roebuck, “Getting Grace,” at Cinema 10 in 2018.

As Hollywood blockbusters like “Wicked” and “Gladiator II” dominate most multiplex cinemas, having an outlet like the State was perfect for an independent film like “Saint Nick of Bethlehem.” The renovated venue reopened in late 2023 and hosts concerts, movies and other activities.

After attending a benefit show for Hurricane Helene relief at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, Dietlein entered the State to find a throng of people — ones she grew up with, went to school with, family and those she’d never met.

Heather Sebring and husband Robin of Springfield were the first at the State on Saturday. Heather grew up across the street from Dietlein and recalls her saying she was going to be a star someday.

Heather Sebring, who is younger than Dietlein, hasn’t seen her since those days and was excited to reunite and explore the State for the first time since its reopening.

“It’s cool to see Marsha and be back at the State all in one night,” she said. “It’s beautiful here. We don’t get out much, so this is like a date night for us.”

Heather Sebring and many of the attendees dressed in holiday outfits, with sweaters depicting Santa, gingerbread men and even a llama. The camera flashes of Hollywood paparazzi and poses on the red carpet were swapped for camera phones and plenty of hugs as Dietlein was the center of attention.

It was a mini North High class of 1983 reunion, including several classmates who’ve made all three of Dietlein’s Springfield film premieres. Laura Maletic and Lisa Smedley recall Dietlein’s talent being evident in their school days.

“She could do everything — sing, dance, act,” Maletic said.

Maletic’s mom, Ruth Addis, hugged Dietlein and gave her a gift. Addis said she knew that Dietlein would make it as a professional actress.

“She is one of the nicest people. You’d never know she was a movie star,” Addis said.

Dietlein has appeared in more than a dozen movies, alongside stars like Ben Affleck, Ed Burns, Helen Hunt and Hugh Grant, and more than a dozen TV shows like “Law & Order,” “Without a Trace,” “Gossip Girl” and others.

With so much socializing and attention, the movie got started a little later than its scheduled start.

“This is amazing. It’s like ‘This is Your Life,’ that TV show,” Dietlein said in introducing the movie. “There are so many people from so many years of my life.”

The crowd applauded when Dietlein’s name appeared in the opening credits and on her first appearance. “Saint Nick of Bethlehem” hit the notes the audience likes in such a film, and they stayed through the end credits at Dietlein’s request.

Her daughter, Jaya Bennett, wrote and performed the song “Christmas Time with You” that played over the credits. Roebuck requested the song for that placing, and Dietlein was as proud of Jaya’s accomplishment as her own part.

“I was so delighted. So many came out and I got to meet a lot I didn’t know,” she said afterward.

Several attendees said they’d return for similar premieres. Dietlein and Roebuck have another independent project together, “The Hail Mary,” that they hope could get released with funding help in 2025.

Dietlein visits the area frequently and even purchased a farm, with realtor and classmate Lisa Smedley’s help. She wants to renovate it in the future with her husband.

Those who missed “Saint Nick of Bethlehem” can catch an encore showing as part of an evening of Christmas programs on Dec. 23 at the State. For more information and times, go to www.springfieldstatetheater.com/.