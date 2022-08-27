Springfield credit union opens new branch on East Leffel Lane

A credit union based in Clark County has closed its branch on High Street in Springfield and has instead relocated those services to a newly remolded office on East Leffel Lane.
Representatives of IH Credit Union say the new branch is a full service location within the newly renamed IH Place shopping center at 299 East Leffel Lane. It is equipped with interactive teller machines that will allow customers to interact with tellers virtually in real time. Representatives say that technology can provide the ability to offer extended hours and the opportunity to serve more locations with varying transaction amounts.
IH Credit Union currently has three locations in Springfield, one location in Urbana, and one in Beavercreek, which was announced in 2020. The credit union reported that they have been able to retain all of the current staff at their former High Street branch and most will be moving to the new location at Leffel Lane.
“We are excited to be able to serve our members in this new area of Springfield that is currently underserved by financial institutions. Our staff cannot wait to welcome our members to this beautifully remodeled office,” said Robb White, the President and CEO of IH Credit Union.
IH Credit Union was organized in 1934 to serve the employees of the International Harvester Company, now known as Navistar. The bank changed its name in 2015 from the The International Harvester Employee Credit Union to IH Credit union. The idea was to better reflect the services it provides as it serves residents in multiple counties. There was also a misconception among some that they had to work for the International Harvester Company to do banking with the credit union.
IH Credit Union now boast that it is the largest locally owned financial institution in Clark County with assets over $370 million. Membership is open to anyone who lives in the state of Ohio.
About the Author