Springfield credit union opens new branch on East Leffel Lane

Representatives of IH Credit Union say the new branch is a full service location within the newly renamed IH Place shopping center at 299 East Leffel Lane. It is equipped with interactive teller machines that will allow customers to interact with tellers virtually in real time. Representatives say that technology can provide the ability to offer extended hours and the opportunity to serve more locations with varying transaction amounts.

Explore Senior complex in Clark County enters second construction phase

IH Credit Union currently has three locations in Springfield, one location in Urbana, and one in Beavercreek, which was announced in 2020. The credit union reported that they have been able to retain all of the current staff at their former High Street branch and most will be moving to the new location at Leffel Lane.