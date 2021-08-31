Springfield commissioners to vote on ordinances that relate to new fire stations, housing development

Springfield City Commissioner will be asked today to approve several ordinances that pertain to the purchasing of property for the purpose of building new fire stations.
They will also be asked to approve an ordinance that relates to a proposed housing development to be built on land slated to be annexed to the city.
Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. at City Commission Forum to conduct a public meeting. They will be asked to authorize the city entering into two purchase agreements for real estate as the city looks to build three new fire stations in Springfield.
The first agreement relates to property at 811 Burt Street and will be with Roundtree Home Solutions, LLC for an amount not to exceed $300,000. The second has to do with the old Wendy’s location on South Limestone Street and the agreement will be with Neilson Property, LTD for an amount not to exceed $314,500.
City officials have not determined the location of the third fire station that will be built but they are looking at property on the east side of Springfield. The fire stations will be replacing old ones that have been in uses for decades.
Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said that each of the new fire stations will cost between $3 million and $5 million to build.
City commissioners will also be asked to accept the application for annexation for 72.68 acres of property in Springfield Township that is located on South Burnett and East Leffel Lane.
That ordinance is related to plans by DDC Management LLC to build a new housing development that would add 258 homes to the area. That developer is currently involved in the Bridgewater development in the city.
In addition to that, commissioners are expected to vote on whether to confirm and approve an Employment Incentive Agreement with Esterline & Sons Manufacturing.
That company announced this year that it would be expanding its operation in Springfield through the purchase of property at Airpark Ohio in order to construct a new manufacturing and operations facility there.