Springfield commissioners to vote on ordinances that relate to new fire stations, housing development

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said that each of the new fire stations will cost between $3 million and $5 million to build.

City commissioners will also be asked to accept the application for annexation for 72.68 acres of property in Springfield Township that is located on South Burnett and East Leffel Lane.

Explore Springfield airport awarded federal grant

That ordinance is related to plans by DDC Management LLC to build a new housing development that would add 258 homes to the area. That developer is currently involved in the Bridgewater development in the city.

In addition to that, commissioners are expected to vote on whether to confirm and approve an Employment Incentive Agreement with Esterline & Sons Manufacturing.

That company announced this year that it would be expanding its operation in Springfield through the purchase of property at Airpark Ohio in order to construct a new manufacturing and operations facility there.