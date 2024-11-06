Clark County tax levies: CTC ahead early, Greenon trailing, Tecumseh split

At 8:15 p.m., the CTC vote was 55% in favor, and 44% against, according to unofficial results from the Clark County Board of Elections.

Elsewhere, the first partial results showed voters rejecting a Greenon school levy for a new transportation garage and multipurpose room, and split on two Tecumseh school levies — they were approving the renewal facilities levy, and rejecting a substitute levy for school operating money.

At the CTC, the 1.4-mill bond and permanent improvement levy would fund the local share of the cost to build a nearly $90 million new school facility, with the state contributing about $38.7 million.

There are two components to the single vote — a 0.94-mill bond issuance with a 37-year duration, and a permanent tax levy at 0.46 mills for “permanent improvements” or facility upkeep.

If approved, the measure would generate an estimated total of $4.5 million annually, according to the Clark County Auditor’s Office. It would cost a homeowner about $49 annually in taxes per $100,000 of property value.

The total project cost ($89,528,662) includes three parts — the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) contribution of about $38.7 million to the base cost, and CTC’s share of about $24.5 million for the base cost plus the additional $26.2 million for items CTC identified as a need that are not state-fundable.

This is the third time this issue has been on the ballot, as Clark County voters have rejected it twice. In March, 53.57% of voters opposed the levy and 46.43% were in favor. That’s slightly closer than November 2023, when 55.36% of voters said no and 44.64% said yes.

Greenon Local School District voters were rejecting an additional five-year, 1.99-mill tax levy that would fund the construction of a new transportation garage and multipurpose room at the current Greenon athletic facility. In early, partial results, 66.60% were voting no, and 33.40% were in favor of the levy.

The levy would generate $747,000 annually and cost a taxpayer about $70 a year per $100,000 in appraised property value.

Tecumseh Local School District voters were approving a basic renewal of a five-year, 4-mill permanent improvement levy for school facilities, with 55.28% voting in favor, in early results. However, they were rejecting the 10-year, 7-mill substitute levy for daily operating costs, with 60.83% voting against.

The permanent improvement levy generates a little over $700,000 annually. The substitute levy combines existing older levies and would raise about $2.8 million per year.

Graham Local School District voters are rejecting an additional five-year, 1% earned income tax levy for current expenses, with 62.46% voting against and 37.54% voting in favor.

The district has cut over $1.3 million going into the 2024-25 school year, as well as cut 14 certified positions over two years.

If passed, the district can reinstate six certified teaching positions over four years; preserve and increase agriculture, music and art supports; add another resource officer; remove pay to participate fees and reduce school fees; lower supply list items, preserve and create additional student opportunities; make facility improvements; get curriculum and technology supports up-to-date; retain and attract quality staff.

Township tax levies

Voters in German Twp. were passing an additional five-year, 2-mill property tax to provide and maintain fire services and equipment, with 55.52% voting yes. The levy would generate $429,000 annually and cost a taxpayer $70 a year per $100,000 in appraised property value.

Bethel Twp. voters were rejecting, by a 69-31 ratio, an additional five-year, 1.75 mill tax to pay for current expenses. It would generate $486,000 annually and cost a taxpayer about $61 a year per $100,000 in appraised property value.

In a tighter race, Pleasant Twp. voters were rejecting, by a 54-46 ratio, an additional five-year, 2 mill tax ($70 annually per $100,000 of home value) to pay for fire and EMS services.

Springfield Twp. voters were rejecting an additional five-year, 0.5 mill levy for police services, with 58.42% of people voting against it in early, partial results. The levy would cost $18 annually per $100,000 of home value.

In very early, partial results, voters in New Carlisle were narrowly passing an ordinance that would allow the keeping of hens (female chickens), at residential properties within city limits. The early, unofficial tally had by 50.70% in favor, and 49.30% against it.

Voters in German Twp. were passing an additional five-year, 2-mill property tax to provide and maintain fire services and equipment, with 55.52% voting yes. The levy would generate $429,000 annually and cost a taxpayer $70 a year per $100,000 in appraised property value.

Mutual voters were passing an additional five-year, 4-mill tax for fire and EMS services, with 66.67% voting in favor and 33.33% voting against.

Woodstock voters were rejecting an additional five-year, 2-mill for parks and recreation, with 56.41% voting in favor and 43.59% voting against.

Goshen Twp. voters were rejecting an additional five-year, 4-mill tax for fire and EMS service, with 56.38% against it and 43.62% for it.

Rush Twp. voters were rejecting a replacement five-year, 0.5-mill tax for cemeteries, with 54.20% against it and 45.80% for it.

Northeast Champaign County Fire District voters were passing a replacement three-year, 4.5 mill tax for fire and ambulance protection, with 58.33% voting in favor and 41.67% voting against.