Springfield City School District to provide school supplies to K through 8 students

Lotus Smith, English and Science teacher at Lagonda Elementary School in the Springfield City School District, instructs a student during class time in 2020. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Springfield City School District will use nearly $117,000 in federal relief to buy school supplies for all students in grades K through 8 for this upcoming school year.

This is the second year in a row the schools are providing supplies to their students. Roughly 5,000 students will receive supplies, according to the school district.

Schools supplies will be covered by $116,721 of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund awarded to Springfield City Schools. Supplies will include pencils, crayons, scissors, notebooks, glue sticks, pocket folders and other classroom necessities, according to the school district.

The school district asks that parents send their K-8 children to school with backpacks and water bottles.

Springfield City Schools are expected to reopen on Aug. 24 for students in grades 1 through 9 and on Aug. 25 for students in grades 10 through 12.

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

