Springfield city manager recognized for leadership with international designation

“Earning the ICMA Credentialed Manager designation reflects Bryan Heck’s dedication to ethical leadership, professional excellence and service to the Springfield community,” Mayor Rob Rue said in the release. “This achievement underscores the caliber of leadership guiding our City.”

ICMA’s Voluntary Credentialing Program recognizes senior local government executives “who meet rigorous requirements,” such as advanced education, substantial high-level experience, a commitment to lifelong learning, professional development “and the highest ethical standards in public service.”

ICMA is the leading professional association for appointed local government leaders and has more than 13,000 members in 27 countries. It “advances professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics, and provides education, research and professional development that directly impact communities of all sizes,” according to the release.

Heck, who has been with the city for about 20 years, “has played an integral role in numerous urban planning and economic development initiatives,” according to the release. This includes the Springfield Regional Medical Center, South Limestone Corridor rezoning and redevelopment, development of the International Harvester Assembly Plant into Topre America Corporation, construction of the free downtown parking garage, the Field Trips micro-transit service and Center Street Townes.

“Credentialing through ICMA is not a one-time accomplishment—it represents an ongoing commitment to grow, lead and serve at the highest level,” Heck said. “I am proud to represent the City of Springfield among professionals who are dedicated to strengthening communities through principled and effective local government.”

Heck managed the city while it was under the national spotlight after false rumors about Haitian immigrants eating people’s pets led to increased scrutiny of immigration practices and harmful rhetoric at the end of 2024. The city fell victim to numerous bomb and other threats of violence, and Springfield City Commission meetings steadily heated up in temperature until more recently.