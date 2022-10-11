Springfield celebrates new downtown mural of Black activist Hattie Moseley

She did not have immediate family, so they had to track down the descendants of her siblings born in the 19th century, find out if they were still in Springfield.

Two of Moseley’s great-nieces were present for the Tuesday’s community celebration.

“We’re very blessed to have her up there on the building,” said Diantha Applin. “We’re very proud of her.”

Applin and another great-niece, Shirley Y. Harris, said they come from a tight-knit family and were around their great aunt all the time.

“I do remember my Aunt Hattie,” Harris said. “She was a very business woman, very strict.”