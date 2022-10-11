Springfield celebrates new downtown mural of Black activist Hattie Moseley

The city of Springfield is celebrating the near completion of a new downtown mural of iconic Civil Rights leader Hattie Moseley.
“We are dedicating, even though it’s not quite finished, the mural honoring her legacy, specifically her work desegregating the Fulton School in 1922, but really her larger work as a Civil Rights leader here in Springfield and Clark County,” said Kevin Rose, a historian with the Turner Foundation who studies Moseley. “Hattie is someone who took extraordinary efforts to focus on Civil Rights, desegregation.
The mural on the east side of the WesBanco building on East Main Street was created by internally recognized artist Gaia with the assistance of local artists.
“It is gorgeous,” Rose said. “This is a mural where we really wanted to focus on inclusion. We wanted to make sure we really represented her.”
Focus groups selected Moseley for the public artwork, and they wanted to include family in the process.
She did not have immediate family, so they had to track down the descendants of her siblings born in the 19th century, find out if they were still in Springfield.
Two of Moseley’s great-nieces were present for the Tuesday’s community celebration.
“We’re very blessed to have her up there on the building,” said Diantha Applin. “We’re very proud of her.”
Applin and another great-niece, Shirley Y. Harris, said they come from a tight-knit family and were around their great aunt all the time.
“I do remember my Aunt Hattie,” Harris said. “She was a very business woman, very strict.”
