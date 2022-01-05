COVID patients in Ohio make up more than 25% of all hospitalizations

Kettering Health on Wednesday announced that it has postponed elective procedures that require an overnight stay, and Premier Health also is rescheduling some procedures. Cincinnati and Columbus hospital systems also have postponed elective procedures.

“Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in our region and around the state have increased significantly, putting strain on multiple health systems,” a Kettering Health statement read. “In order to maintain safety and high-quality care, effective Jan. 5, Kettering Health is postponing non-emergent, elective surgeries and procedures that require an overnight stay.”

COVID patients across Ohio make up nearly 29% of ICU patients and are using nearly 18% of ventilator capacity, according to Wednesday’s data from the ODH.

Of COVID-19 patients hospitalized last week at Kettering Health or Premier Health facilities, 84% were unvaccinated, according to the latest data available from the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.