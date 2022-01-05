COVID patients in Ohio make up more than 25% of all hospitalizations

COVID-19 patients now make up than one-quarter of all hospitalizations in Ohio, a burden that has health care systems postponing and rescheduling some procedures.
The 6,457 COVID hospitalizations reported Wednesday in Ohio’s hospitals set the seventh consecutive record as coronavirus hospitalizations have increased daily since Christmas. They account for 25.3% of all hospitalizations with 1,324 in intensive-care units and 877 on ventilators, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state also reported 19,750 new COVID cases reported Wednesday. Although the new cases were down slightly from the 20,411 reported Tuesday, the 21-day average increased from 14,101 to 14,537, ODH data show. There have been 2,112,824 cumulative cases reported in Ohio since the pandemic began.
The strain of COVID patients has hospitals across the region delaying or canceling elective surgeries.
Kettering Health on Wednesday announced that it has postponed elective procedures that require an overnight stay, and Premier Health also is rescheduling some procedures. Cincinnati and Columbus hospital systems also have postponed elective procedures.
“Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in our region and around the state have increased significantly, putting strain on multiple health systems,” a Kettering Health statement read. “In order to maintain safety and high-quality care, effective Jan. 5, Kettering Health is postponing non-emergent, elective surgeries and procedures that require an overnight stay.”
COVID patients across Ohio make up nearly 29% of ICU patients and are using nearly 18% of ventilator capacity, according to Wednesday’s data from the ODH.
Of COVID-19 patients hospitalized last week at Kettering Health or Premier Health facilities, 84% were unvaccinated, according to the latest data available from the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.
About the Author