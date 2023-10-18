Springfield beautification group presents Home of the Year award

Springfield’s Community Beautification Committee held its 58th annual Beautification Awards presentation earlier this month, announcing the winner of the 2023 Home of the Year award.

David and Kathy Johnson were named the Home of the Year winners for their property at 204 Ardmore Road in Springfield, which was viewed by many visitors during the WASSO Garden Tour. They were also one of the 12 Home of the Week winners this past summer.

There were 387 awards presented this year, including the 12 Home of the Week winners, the Home of the Year winner, first-year CBC Shield awards to 30 new participants and numeral awards to former winners.

As announced prior to the ceremony, the other 2023 winners were:

Home of the Week winners: Thomas and Sharon Finch, Pete and Bobbie Whitacre, David and Kathy Johnson, Roger and Pam Hilton, Terence and Belinda Cosby, Don and Simone Carter, Rose Cox, Rick and Debbie Farmer, Jim and Kathy Calvert, Deb McLendon and Valarie Baker, Randall and Sharon Kimble, and Aaron and Tammy Toops.

Business of the Year Award to Littleton & Rue, 830 N. Limestone St.; Business Awards to Kettering Health, 2300 N. Limestone St., and Pathways Financial Credit Union, 1850 S. Limestone St.

Special Awards to the Springfield Burying Ground, 120 W. Columbia St., the Gammon House, 620 S. Piqua Place, and the Hartman Rock Garden, 1905 Russell Ave.; Heather Hickle for 15 years of CBC service to Springfield; and the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone S., for the Church Award.

Good Neighbor Award to James A. Mitchell; Horticulture Award to Home of the Week to Debbie Farmer. Adopt-A-Bed Award to Dale Lucas; Shield Awards to 30 new participants and numeral awards to former winners.