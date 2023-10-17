What’s happening this week: Food pantries, mausoleum crawl and more

A look at events happening in the area this week:

Community Kitchen

A central community kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight at High Street UMC, 230 E. High St., serving warm meals indoors.

For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Food Pantry

Christ Church will host a food pantry on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, or until food is gone, at 409 E. High St.

There will be fresh produce, meat, eggs, bakery items and dry goods. Participants should bring one valid ID for the household.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host activities this week:

Anime Club is held at 5 p.m. on Thursday for teens 14 and up.

Fiber Arts Group will be held from from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at the main library.

Fall story times will be held at 9:30 a.m. for baby/toddlers six months to 2.5 years and at 10:30 a.m. for preschool kids 2.5 and older today at the main library and at 11 a.m. on Thursday for kids ages five and under.

Tuesday Book Talk will be held at 7 p.m. today at the main library for an in-person discussion of On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong. Copies of the book are available to check out the library or as an Ohio Digital Library ebook and eaudiobook.

Build an entry for the LEGO contest with library LEGOS for all ages from 12 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the main library, and anytime during business hours at the North Lewisburg Branch Library.

A Fall Craft will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday for teens and adults. Registration is required.

A Parent Workshop will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the main library. Childcare will be provided. Registration is required.

Mausoleum Crawl

Ferncliff Cemetery will hold its 6th annual Mausoleum Crawl on two nights, with the first on Thursday.

These evening lantern tours will be led by Kevin Rose of the Turner Foundation and Hartman Garden. Participants have an opportunity to listen to the history of some of Springfield’s well-known early residents while being able to enter the open mausoleums.

Registration each night will begin at 5 p.m. with the crawl beginning at 6 p.m. Lanterns are provided. Suggested donation is $10 per person. This is a strenuous walking tour, including hills. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the cemetery office at 937-322-3491.

Aging Program

A free program that helps older adults age well in their senior years is being offered at the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center and will feature several Mercy Health experts.

The Aging Mastery Program (AMP) is hosting this series of one-hour sessions to help seniors learn more about the key steps they can take to improve their well-being, add stability to their life, and strengthen community ties.

Offered through the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, the speaker series will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday. with a feature presentations of medication management by Josh Walker.

Drive-Thru Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry on Thursday.

The pantry starts at 5:30 p.m. and I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.