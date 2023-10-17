Springfield elementary school inducts student ambassadors

Fulton Elementary School in the Springfield City School District has inducted its second class of student ambassadors for the 2023-24 year.

The 14 students, many of whom are bilingual or even multilingual, are building leaders who are responsible for giving building tours to guests, promoting a positive image of the school, participating in service projects and will soon be trained in peer mediation, where they may be asked to help resolve minor conflicts between younger students.

The students were recognized during a jacketing ceremony last week where they received their official Fulton Student Ambassador blazers.

The ambassador program aligns with the district’s recent involvement in The Leader in Me initiative, which is a worldwide leadership model developed for schools to help build confidence and life skills, creates a high-trust school culture and lays the foundation for sustained academic achievement beyond the classroom. This district is the only one in the region that has all buildings designated as Leader in Me schools.

This is the second class of Student Ambassadors at Fulton. The program was launched last year, and those students in the first class have moved on to middle school.