Springfield arts group to present ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.’

One way to beat the summer heat is to escape “Under the Sea.” The John Legend Theater won’t offer any water, but an air-conditioned auditorium to watch a classic musical.

The Ohio Performing Arts Institute (OPAI) will present “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday. The show is appropriate for all audiences and tickets are still available.

A year ago, OPAI’s two-week summer musical theater camp drew around 25 kids. This year’s attracted around 60 students from kindergarten through just-graduated seniors eager to learn and perform despite the OPAI building not having air conditioning and to be a part of the Disney classic.

“There’s been an excitement about camp. When it was announced in April, we had a great response, 30 kids signed up immediately,” said Amy Davidge, who is directing and leading the camp.

With the attraction of the Disney brand and the recent live action remake of “The Little Mermaid” already solid reasons to do the title, Davidge said a family member of cast members was in the original production of the title.

“How could we not do it with that?” she said.

Along with learning singing, dancing and acting, the campers did theater games and built camaraderie. They also added behind the scenes experience, with the leads also helping with building sets and costumes and mentoring the little ones.

“They’re making new friends and forming friend groups,” Davidge said.

Kayleigh Siebold, who will be a freshman at Springfield High in a few weeks, said she likes learning new things such as choreography and working behind the scenes.

“I like helping Amy. The heat doesn’t bother me either,” she said.

Sarah Angell has already played Mary Poppins and Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” and can now cross “Little Mermaid” heroine Ariel off her list, as she’s Angell’s personal favorite Disney princess. She’ll blend the classic characteristics and a few of her own.

“I’m quirky in real life, so I’ve made her a little quirky too,” Angell said.

V Hagenbuch gets to go the opposite route with villainess Ursula. When told she doesn’t look mean, she responded, “Just wait.”

“Ursula is very fun to play and the songs are great; you don’t even have to think about it,” said Hagenbuch.

Beside the title and the songs, which the girls said have “insane vocals” they can belt, the costumes are “fire.”

Examples of the creative costumes include Sean Davidge as Sebastian the crab dressed in a red suit and bow tie with his own pinchers and Adam Chesshir, who transforms from teen to a merman with white hair and beard.

“We know how to do this,” said Amy Davidge. “The kids get quality training, and the public will get a quality show.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.”

Where: John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 28 and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Admission: $10 plus a $2 convenience fee

More info: www.facebook.com/ohioperformingartsinstitute/