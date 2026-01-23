Springfield 2051 community summit to share results of project

Springfield 2051, named for the city’s upcoming 250th anniversary, is an effort launched by a group of local stakeholders working with research and consulting firm, Future IQ, over a 15-month period to plan for the city’s future.

Project administrators will share priorities learned from community conversations.

“This project is about articulating what is special about our community and how we can leverage our unique position to help build more cohesion, inspire more collaboration, and grow awareness and appreciation for all the good things happening in Springfield,” said Marta Wojcik, Springfield 2051 steering committee member. “Whether you are new to the project or have participated in one of our sessions, the Summit is a great opportunity to learn more about our work and discover how you can get involved.”

Through Springfield 2051, organizers aim to develop a plan for the community, bring together stakeholders and resources, “rally around the important work” that is already happening in the area and create future initiatives. Collected data, milestones and findings are public and updated regularly on Springfield 2051’s website. The public can also sign up for email updates.

To register, visit bit.ly/communitysummit2051.