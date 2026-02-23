Springfield 2051 community summit rescheduled for March

Feedback collected as part of the Springfield 2051 project will be presented at a free public summit next month.
The event, which was rescheduled from January, will be held March 24 from 4-6 p.m. at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts & Conference Center. It will feature feedback received as part of Think-Tank sessions, community listening sessions and the community survey. Future IQ, the consulting firm involved in the project, will share several reports “to inform the planning process,” according to an earlier media release.
Springfield 2051, named for the city’s upcoming 250th anniversary, is an effort launched by a group of local stakeholders working with research and consulting firm, Future IQ, over a 15-month period to plan for the city’s future.
Project administrators will share priorities learned from community conversations, as well as an update on the process and community engagement from June 2025 to now.
Through Springfield 2051, organizers aim to develop a plan for the community, bring together stakeholders and resources, “rally around the important work” that is already happening in the area and create future initiatives. Collected data, milestones and findings are public and updated regularly on Springfield 2051’s website. The public can also sign up for email updates.
To register, visit bit.ly/4aHwyYY.
About the Author