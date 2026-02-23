Springfield 2051 community summit rescheduled for March

Springfield 2051, named for the city’s upcoming 250th anniversary, is an effort launched by a group of local stakeholders working with research and consulting firm, Future IQ, over a 15-month period to plan for the city’s future.

Project administrators will share priorities learned from community conversations, as well as an update on the process and community engagement from June 2025 to now.

Through Springfield 2051, organizers aim to develop a plan for the community, bring together stakeholders and resources, “rally around the important work” that is already happening in the area and create future initiatives. Collected data, milestones and findings are public and updated regularly on Springfield 2051’s website. The public can also sign up for email updates.

To register, visit bit.ly/4aHwyYY.