Thanksgiving eve offers Moonshine Johnson and the Revenuers concert

Cooper said it’s the perfect party night as many people are back in town for the holiday weekend and it’s like a reunion. The band members are from South Charleston and Yellow Springs.

The group got together again to rehearse this summer and the old magic was there, doing different songs in various ways.

“There’s a lot of feel; we kind of riff off each other,” said Cooper. “That makes it more fun.”

Anyone who saw the group two years ago will get different musical genres in this show. Outlaw country and southern rock was the original direction, but this two-hour gig will bring everything from old-school country of George Jones and Hank Williams Jr. to classic rock of Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin to the rhythm and blues of Bill Withers.

The name originates from Cooper’s mom’s eastern Kentucky roots and he hopes the Thanksgiving eve slot will be one filled with Moonshine for years to come.

“Hopefully this will become a tradition, a fun night to relive old memories and to create some new ones,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: Moonshine Johnson and the Revenuers Thanksgiving Eve Bash

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24

Admission: free

More info: www.facebook.com/MotherStewarts/