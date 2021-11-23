Thanksgiving eve offers Moonshine Johnson and the Revenuers concert

If the thought of putting up with turkey day meal preparations and family members has you wishing for Thanksgiving eve relief, take a shot of Moonshine – in a musical sense.
A venue known for its beers will serve up Moonshine Johnson and the Revenuers, who will play their second Thanksgiving eve gig at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Called a tri-county supergroup composed of musicians from different bands, Moonshine and the Revenuers include lead singer and guitarist Ty Cooper, who calls this group a passion project made up of school mates and friends such as lead guitarist Mike Elliott, bassist Daniel Black and keyboardist Nathaniel Reed.
“I’ve never really gotten to run with a band,” said Cooper, who usually performs solo throughout the area. “It’s fun just to get together with friends we went to school with and played with.”
While Cooper performed two previous Thanksgiving Eve shows at Mother’s, 2019 was the first taste of Moonshine; and it was to be the only show. It would’ve continued in 2020 had it not been for the pandemic.
Cooper said it’s the perfect party night as many people are back in town for the holiday weekend and it’s like a reunion. The band members are from South Charleston and Yellow Springs.
The group got together again to rehearse this summer and the old magic was there, doing different songs in various ways.
“There’s a lot of feel; we kind of riff off each other,” said Cooper. “That makes it more fun.”
Anyone who saw the group two years ago will get different musical genres in this show. Outlaw country and southern rock was the original direction, but this two-hour gig will bring everything from old-school country of George Jones and Hank Williams Jr. to classic rock of Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin to the rhythm and blues of Bill Withers.
The name originates from Cooper’s mom’s eastern Kentucky roots and he hopes the Thanksgiving eve slot will be one filled with Moonshine for years to come.
“Hopefully this will become a tradition, a fun night to relive old memories and to create some new ones,” he said.
HOW TO GO
What: Moonshine Johnson and the Revenuers Thanksgiving Eve Bash
Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24
Admission: free
More info: www.facebook.com/MotherStewarts/
