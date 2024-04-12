South Charleston elementary students get free eye exams, glasses

The iSEE program, operated by the Ohio Optometric Foundation (OOF), provides comprehensive eye exams to students identified by school nurses as needing vision care.

“(We) come into the schools to meet the gaps in care for kids. We take away all barriers by bringing the care directly to them, where they have to be everyday, which is school, and perform a comprehensive eye health exam, and if they need glasses we provide glasses ... It’s completely free to the students,” said Dr. Lindsay Florkey.

Area doctors, OOA officials and local elected officials participated at the one-day volunteer event where they helped to provide the eye exams and eyewear at no charge to students who are at risk academically because of their visual needs.

“Studies show that 70% of academic-related tasks take place through vision,” according to OOA officials.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Florkey said eye exams are “huge problem,” and that kids are screened each year by school nurses or a member of the staff in odd grades or if they switch schools and their new to a district.

“The screening happens, letters go home, and unfortunately, those kids that fail a screening, only 20-30% of them go on to have that comprehensive eye health exam that they actually need. This is where we’re trying to bridge that gap and get those kids the care that they need,” she said.

The iSEE program started about 20 years ago, but it’s been small, so Florkey said they are trying to expand it program across the state. She said they recently received some funding and were granted $2.5 million in the last budget cycle to expand the program.

The OOF works to improve the vision and eye health of children and other Ohioans in visual need by providing access to necessary eye care. For more information, visit www.ooa.org.