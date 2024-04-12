What’s happening this weekend: Community cleanup, walk with a doc and more

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter has scheduled free community education programs about Alzheimer’s and healthy living during April throughout the Springfield area. The next program 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. today at Clark County Library-Enon, 209 E. Main St.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other dementia and to access free support and resources, visit alz.org/dayton or call the Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 or the 24/7 Helpline.

Community cleanup

The City of Springfield’s third annual Community Clean Up Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jefferson Street and Sunset Avenue.

This free event will allow residents to dispose of all unwanted household items such as trash, furniture, tires and mattresses. No chemicals, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, business or non-residential waste.

Must show proof of residency. For more information, call 937-324-7385.

Walk with a Doc

Mercy Health – Springfield cardiologist Dr. Tariq Rizvi will take part in several Walk with a Doc events at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month this year, with the first one being held this weekend on Saturday at Springfield Health and Fitness, 202 N. Limestone St.

Walkers of all ages, fitness levels and backgrounds are invited to attend these walks. Rizvi will begin the event with a brief discussion on heart health, and then participants can spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk and conversation, including any questions they may have for the physician.

The walk will take place on the bike path behind the gym as long as the weather is nice. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in the Cardio Room.

For more information, visit walkwithadoc.org or call 937-408-9565.

Basketball competition

The Springfield Optimist Club will host its first Tri-Star Basketball Competition at 9, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. on Saturday at Clark State College, at 570 E. Leffel Lane.

This event, which is free and open to the public, will showcase boys and girls ages seven through 12 testing their skills at dribbling, passing and shooting.

More than 100 kids will participate, and medallions will be awarded to the top three participants in each age group. However, the emphasis will be more focused on fun and less on competition.

There is no need to pre-register. The event will be held at 9 a.m. for 7-8-year-olds, 10:15 a.m. for 9-10-year-olds, and 11:15 a.m. to noon for 11-12-year-olds. There is no need to pre-register but arrive a few minutes early. All competitors must be registered and on the floor within the first 15 minutes of their age group.

The Ccub is active in many youth programs and activities throughout the year to benefit the youth in the Springfield area. For more information, call 937-869-4951. The club meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

Genealogical Society

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

Gerry Hasen, retired U. S. Air Force Colonel from Beavercreek, and president of the Greene County, Ohio Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will present “Simon Riegel, Clark County Jacquard Coverlet Weaver” consisting of a short history of Jacquard coverlet weaving.

Simon Riegel, born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, moved with his family to Clark County around 1832. Hasen will talk about Riegel’s personal biography and his career as an 1846 to 1872 coverlet weaver in German Township.

Guests are welcome.

Guided Tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St., will be open for guided tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Clifton Performance

Springfield Shawnee High School class of 1994 graduates, Ben and Nat Miller, will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Clifton Opera House.

The Miller Twins are booked to play a string of shows beginning in Nashville, then onto Kentucky and Indiana before making their way back home to Ohio. Based in Oregon, they bring guitar, mandolin, tenor banjo and blood harmony to the stage and blur the line between folk and bluegrass music.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling the Clifton Opera House at 937-342-2175 or 937-767-1767. For more information, visit www.themillertwinsmusic.com and www.villageofclifton.com/clifton-opera-house.

Sanctuary Series

The fifteenth season of the Sanctuary Series at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will continue monthly through May.

The next performance will be LiveWire on Sunday. Following each show, attendees are invited to attend a meet-the-artist reception.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged. For more information, call 937-322-2527 or visit www.highstreetunited.org or www.facebook.com/highstreetunited/.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host homebuyer education class in-person from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a Realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by emailing your name, number of people in your household, address, and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

There is also an online version available at any time through eHome America. Contact NHP for a discount code.