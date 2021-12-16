Area schools beef up security in response to ‘National Shoot Up Your School Day’ challenge

The Clark-Shawnee, Greenon Local School Districts and Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center are also aware of the challenge and in communication with law enforcement, staff and families.

There have been no reported threats specific to these three districts, but all threats are taken seriously. Both Clark-Shawnee and Springfield-Clark CTC will have resource officers in the schools throughout the day Friday.

Law enforcement officers will be on Greenon’s campus as they have planned and required safety drills to complete in collaboration with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Enon Police Department.

Students, staff, families and community members from all districts are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or posts made on social media to the school or police department.

On Dec. 6, a student from Triad Local School District was barred and charged with multiple criminal offenses after making threatening comments about committing a shooting at the high school. Both the district and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.