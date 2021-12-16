springfield-news-sun logo
Area schools beef up security in response to ‘National Shoot Up Your School Day’ challenge

Several Clark County schools, including the Springfield City School District, are aware and on alert after a social media threat. Bill Lackey/Staff
Several Clark County schools, including the Springfield City School District, are aware and on alert after a social media threat. Bill Lackey/Staff

By Brooke Spurlock
Several Clark County school districts will be on alert Friday after a social media challenge promoted the day as “National Shoot Up Your School Day.”

The Springfield City School District will have a heightened police presence in coordination with the Springfield Police Division after a TikTok challenge that encourages acts of violence against schools on Dec. 17, according to a release from the school.

“The Springfield City School District and Springfield Police Davison have worked tirelessly together to ensure that every school building is a safe place to be for our entire student body,” Superintendent Bob Hill said. “Classes will continue as normal on Friday, and I encourage everyone to finish the week strong before we release for break.”

There have been no threats related to the challenge directed at Springfield school buildings, Hill said, but the district’s security team and police felt an increased presence was necessary for student safety. Any student who makes threats will face disciplinary action at school and possible legal consequences.

“We also urge parents to be involved in what your children are doing online and on social media,” Springfield Police Division Chief Lee Graf. “Although it can be uncomfortable, you need to have those tough conversations with them about what they’re seeing on the Internet and the consequences of participating in dangerous trends like this one. It’s extremely serious.”

The Clark-Shawnee, Greenon Local School Districts and Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center are also aware of the challenge and in communication with law enforcement, staff and families.

There have been no reported threats specific to these three districts, but all threats are taken seriously. Both Clark-Shawnee and Springfield-Clark CTC will have resource officers in the schools throughout the day Friday.

Law enforcement officers will be on Greenon’s campus as they have planned and required safety drills to complete in collaboration with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Enon Police Department.

Students, staff, families and community members from all districts are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or posts made on social media to the school or police department.

On Dec. 6, a student from Triad Local School District was barred and charged with multiple criminal offenses after making threatening comments about committing a shooting at the high school. Both the district and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun.

