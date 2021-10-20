Some Clark County offices to close early Friday due to maintenance

SPRINGFIELD — Several Clark County offices in the A.B. Graham building are scheduled to close early Friday afternoon for scheduled technology maintenance.
Impacted offices include the Clark County Auditor’s, Treasurer’s and Recorder’s offices, all of which will close at 3 p.m., according to a county press release.
The title office, the engineer’s tax map division, and the county’s courts will remain opened until 4:30 p.m.
The offices are expected to re-open at 8 a.m. Monday.
All Clark County offices may experience delays in service through Monday, due to the scheduled maintenance. The Board of Clark County Commissioners highly recommends contacting Clark County offices and departments before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, the press release said.
The maintenance will not affect critical infrastructure such as 911 dispatching services, officials said.